Duarte Fish Fire burn scar area on yellow alert due to potential flooding, mud flow

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Heavy rain doused the city of Duarte overnight and as more rain is expected to pass through, the Fish Fire burn scar area is preparing for potential flooding and mud flow.

The area will be under a Yellow Alert until 6 a.m. on Friday.

People living on Mel Canyon Road from Brookridge Road to Fish Canyon Road, which includes about 25 homes, are asked to follow all rain-related parking restrictions on those streets as well as Deerlane Road between Mel Canyon Road and Greenbank Avenue.

Authorities also are asking residents to keep trash bins off streets that could potentially flood. They can be placed out on the street again after 6 a.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, an evacuation warning was issued for the Lake Hughes and Kings Canyon area.

Despite the rain, some residents told Eyewitness News it couldn't stop them from running important errands. One resident said she welcomes this weather and said she's aware of the possible mudslides.

"Probably the people living up there in the mountains, yeah, are probably worried," she said. "It's mother nature, right? There's nothing we can do about it."

Many cities also handed out sandbags to residents to help them protect their properties from potential flooding and mudflows.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, meanwhile, declared a state of emergency across California to expedite anticipated damage repair. The state also pre-positioned fire and rescue crews across the state to quickly respond to flooding or other emergencies.

The main front of the "bomb cyclone'' moved into the area overnight, but forecasters said the storm wound up marching across the region much faster than anticipated, which "greatly reduced the amount of rainfall through the area,'' according to the National Weather Service.

"In general, 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen,'' NWS forecasters said Thursday morning.

But showers were expected to continue throughout the day, with forecasters saying thunderstorms will be possible in some areas, accompanied by isolated downpours.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.