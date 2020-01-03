3 killed, nearly 500 arrested for DUI during New Year's holiday across California

At least three people were killed in crashes and nearly 500 suspected DUI drivers were arrested by the California Highway Patrol during the New Year's holiday throughout the state, the agency announced.

CHP officers made 491 arrests for suspected drunk driving during the agency's maximum enforcement period, which began 6 p.m. Tuesday and ended just before midnight Thursday.


That's the equivalent of taking an impaired driver off the road nearly every four minutes over the 30-hour enforcement period, according to the CHP.

Car crashes on New Year's Day in SoCal are nearly twice as likely to be fatal, CHP data shows
EMBED More News Videos

Drivers on the road in the early morning hours of New Year's Day are being urged to remain vigilant as the night of partying can create dangerous conditions.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiatraffic fatalitiesduidrunk drivingdui crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News