Suspected drunk driver blows 4 times legal BAC after found asleep at the wheel in Santa Ana

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was found asleep at the wheel on the 57 Freeway in Santa Ana.

By ABC7.com
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was found asleep at the wheel on the 57 Freeway in Santa Ana.

The California Highway Patrol responded to several calls about a driver who was "unable to maintain his lane while traveling" on the freeway Monday, according to the agency's Facebook page.

The driver was later found stopped in the middle of the freeway, sleeping, with a blood alcohol content that was four times the legal limit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countyduiarrestdrunk drivingdriver
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DUI suspect charged with murder in crash that killed family of 3
DACA rallies held in LA as Supreme Court hears arguments on program
Police descend on South LA high school after multiple fights
$127K income needed to afford a home in LA County, report says
Disney+ launches with star-filled event at The Grove
Suspects in custody in connection with fatal Tarzana shooting
DA: Father used baby as human shield; child shot 4 times in Philadelphia
Show More
Suspect named by police in fatal Popeyes stabbing
Message in a bottle gets response 9 years later
How to sign up for Disney+ bundle deal with Hulu, ESPN+
Police officer wraps up last day at Don Antonio Lugo High School in Chino on high note: VIDEO
Possible threat against Palmdale high school being investigated
More TOP STORIES News