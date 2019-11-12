Suspected drunk driver blows 4 times legal BAC after found asleep at the wheel in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was found asleep at the wheel on the 57 Freeway in Santa Ana.The California Highway Patrol responded to several calls about a driver who was "unable to maintain his lane while traveling" on the freeway Monday, according to the agency's Facebook page.The driver was later found stopped in the middle of the freeway, sleeping, with a blood alcohol content that was four times the legal limit.