DUI suspect arrested after chase, hours-long standoff in Port Hueneme

A suspected drunk driver wearing only shorts was arrested after he was shot with beanbag rounds following a chase and standoff in Port Hueneme. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspected drunk driver wearing only shorts was arrested after he was shot with beanbag rounds following a chase and standoff in Port Hueneme.

The chase began shortly before 11 a.m. when the suspect initially fled from sheriff's deputies who ordered him to pull over.

He eventually did stop in the area of Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue in Port Hueneme, not far from Naval Base Ventura County.

He refused to come out of the car and a standoff with deputies lasted for hours, forcing them to shut down the area.

When he finally emerged, he still wouldn't comply with officers and they used beanbag rounds to subdue the man and take him into custody. He was wearing only shorts, with no shirt or shoes when he exited the vehicle.
