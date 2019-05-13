DUI suspect smashes up cars on street in Northridge

By ABC7.com staff
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An allegedly drunk driver slammed into multiple cars parked on the street in Northridge, leaving one neighborhood with a mangled mess.

Several parked cars on Corbin Avenue were damaged after a driver slammed into them late Friday night.

Police say the driver was arrested for DUI and the passenger in the car was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

It's unclear whether this was the result of street racing.
