DUI suspect smashes up cars on street in Northridge

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An allegedly drunk driver slammed into multiple cars parked on the street in Northridge, leaving one neighborhood with a mangled mess.
Several parked cars on Corbin Avenue were damaged after a driver slammed into them late Friday night.
Police say the driver was arrested for DUI and the passenger in the car was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
It's unclear whether this was the result of street racing.
