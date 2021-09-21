Society

Procession to be held Tuesday for Marine Cpl. Dylan Merola killed in Afghanistan bombing

By
Procession to be held for fallen Marine Cpl. Dylan Merola

Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, who was among the 13 American service members killed in a bombing in Afghanistan last month, will be honored with a procession across Southern California on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga died Aug. 26 in the attack at a Kabul airport that also claimed the lives of other local Marines, including Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui and Cpl. Hunter Lopez.

A procession carrying Merola's remains will depart Ontario International Airport at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and will end up at Forest Lawn Covina Hills, where a public funeral service for Merola will be held Sunday afternoon, followed by a private ceremony.

Authorities urged residents to show their support by lining the procession's route with flags to honor the fallen Marine.

Marines Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Cpl. Hunter Lopez honored with memorials in Riverside County
Hundreds of mourners in the Inland Empire said prayers and their final goodbyes Saturday to two Marines killed in last month's bombing in Afghanistan.



From the airport, the procession will travel:

  • East on Mission Boulevard

  • North on Haven Avenue


  • East on Sixth Street

  • North on Milliken Avenue

  • East on Vintage Drive

  • North on Rochester Avenue

  • West on Banyan Street, traveling past Los Osos High School, which Merola attended

  • North on Milliken Avenue

  • West curve onto Wilson Avenue


  • South onto Haven Avenue

  • West on the 210 Freeway

  • South on the 57 Freeway

  • West on the 10 Freeway, exiting at Via Verde Street and ending at Forest Lawn Covina Hills, 21300 Via Verde St.

    • City News Service contributed to this report.

