Procession to be held Tuesday for Marine Cpl. Dylan Merola killed in Afghanistan bombing

The 20-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga died Aug. 26 in the attack at a Kabul airport that also claimed the lives of other local Marines, including Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui and Cpl. Hunter Lopez.
A procession carrying Merola's remains will depart Ontario International Airport at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and will end up at Forest Lawn Covina Hills, where a public funeral service for Merola will be held Sunday afternoon, followed by a private ceremony.
Authorities urged residents to show their support by lining the procession's route with flags to honor the fallen Marine.
From the airport, the procession will travel:
