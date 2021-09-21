Procession to be held Tuesday for Marine Cpl. Dylan Merola killed in Afghanistan bombing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11030190" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds of mourners in the Inland Empire said prayers and their final goodbyes Saturday to two Marines killed in last month's bombing in Afghanistan.

East on Mission Boulevard

North on Haven Avenue

East on Sixth Street

North on Milliken Avenue

East on Vintage Drive

North on Rochester Avenue

West on Banyan Street, traveling past Los Osos High School, which Merola attended

North on Milliken Avenue

West curve onto Wilson Avenue

South onto Haven Avenue

West on the 210 Freeway

South on the 57 Freeway

West on the 10 Freeway, exiting at Via Verde Street and ending at Forest Lawn Covina Hills, 21300 Via Verde St.

Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, who was among the 13 American service members killed in a bombing in Afghanistan last month, will be honored with a procession across Southern California on Tuesday.The 20-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga died Aug. 26 in the attack at a Kabul airport that also claimed the lives of other local Marines, including Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui and Cpl. Hunter Lopez.A procession carrying Merola's remains will depart Ontario International Airport at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and will end up at Forest Lawn Covina Hills, where a public funeral service for Merola will be held Sunday afternoon, followed by a private ceremony.Authorities urged residents to show their support by lining the procession's route with flags to honor the fallen Marine.From the airport, the procession will travel: