Hundreds attend Rancho Cucamonga memorial for Marine killed in attack at Afghanistan's Kabul airport

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds gathered in Rancho Cucamonga to pay tribute to Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, a Marine who was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in an attack.Among the speakers at the outdoor vigil was Merola's mother, who told those in attendance that her son died while fulfilling his lifelong dream."Lance Corporal Ryan Dylan -- I love you, son, and I can't imagine living this life without you in it," Cheryl Rex said, her voice choked with emotion. "You have touched the lives of so many people, doing exactly what I know you wanted to do -- is make a difference in this world."