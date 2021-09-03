Society

Hundreds attend Rancho Cucamonga memorial for Marine killed in attack at Afghanistan's Kabul airport

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds attend Rancho Cucamonga memorial for Marine killed in Kabul

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds gathered in Rancho Cucamonga to pay tribute to Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, a Marine who was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in an attack.

Among the speakers at the outdoor vigil was Merola's mother, who told those in attendance that her son died while fulfilling his lifelong dream.

"Lance Corporal Ryan Dylan -- I love you, son, and I can't imagine living this life without you in it," Cheryl Rex said, her voice choked with emotion. "You have touched the lives of so many people, doing exactly what I know you wanted to do -- is make a difference in this world."

For more on the emotional tribute to Dylan Merola, watch the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrancho cucamongasan bernardino countybombingafghanistan warvigilmarinesafghanistanmemorial
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Crash leads to deadly road rage incident in downtown LA
Dozens dead as police search for missing after Ida soaks Northeast
12-year-old OC entrepreneur expanding recycling business
Police pursuit crash in Koreatown leaves innocent person dead
Murrieta family blames state's mental health system for son's death
Federal unemployment benefits expire Saturday
Passenger accused of punching flight attendant faces federal charges
Show More
Fish with fangs caught in Massachusetts pond
55 Freeway crash in Orange leaves at least 1 dead; all NB lanes closed
US hiring slows to just 235,000 jobs after 2 strong months
Court upholds ban on seizure of oversize items in LA's public areas
Indecent exposure charges filed in controversial Wi Spa incident
More TOP STORIES News