Biologists rescue eaglet that fell out of nest on Catalina

A stranded eaglet was rescued from the side of a cliff on Catalina Island, the day after it was accidentally knocked out of its nest by its parent.

CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A baby eagle is now safely back in its nest on Catalina Island after a rescue mission Tuesday.The eaglet was sleeping on an adult eagle's feet when it was accidentally kicked out of the nest Monday. A rescue squad arrived late Tuesday morning to save the eaglet."It's about an hour hike from the nearest road," said wildlife biologist Peter Sharpe.The baby eagle, hatched on April 6, was returned to the nest about a half hour later."I just checked its legs and its wings to make sure there wasn't any obvious breaks. Internal injuries, I can't say, but they're pretty resilient," said Sharpe.The eagle nest is located on the cliffs of Catalina Island. The livestream of the Two Harbors eagles is run by the Institute for Wildlife Studies.Sharpe says protecting this eaglet is crucial to their research."They're the result of a 40-year reintroduction program. So, there's only eight pairs of eagles on Catalina Island and losing one chick can be a pretty big impact," said Sharpe.A few hours after the rescue, the adult eagles were seen returning home to the nest.