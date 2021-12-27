officer-involved shooting

Man armed with butcher knife shot and killed by police in Eagle Rock, police say

Police say he refused to follow officers' commands to drop the knife.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man armed with butcher knife shot and killed by police in Eagle Rock

EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man died after he was shot by police at a gas station in Eagle Rock, investigators say.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday in the 2900 block of West Broadway.

Det. Meghan Aguilar with the Los Angeles Police Department said when officers arrived, they found the man in a parked car, bleeding and armed with a large butcher knife. She said as he got out, he refused to follow officers' commands to drop the knife.

"He continued to approach the officer," said Aguilar.

That's when officers shot the man, though it's unclear how many times he was hit.

He was sent to the hospital where he later died.

No other injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
eagle rocklos angeleslos angeles police departmentpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingman shotman killedpolice officerinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Police to increase patrols in Sunset Beach after shooting
Man accused of shooting bicyclist shot by police in Huntington Beach
New details emerge on suspect in deadly NoHo Burlington store shooting
Man allegedly armed with gun shot, wounded by LAPD in Reseda
TOP STORIES
Boyfriend arrested in torture-murder of celebrity manager, LAPD says
More children hospitalized with COVID in LA
OC sheriff asks public's help with 1980 cold-case murder
More rain, snow expected in SoCal
Man kills his grandmother and then himself in Monterey Hills: LAPD
Tiger dies after being shot during attack at Florida zoo
Mountain lion prowls around Westlake Village yard
Show More
LA spending millions replacing stolen copper wire
New laws: California cracking down on sideshows in 2022
Mandatory evacuation order issued for OC's Bond Fire burn area
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
More TOP STORIES News