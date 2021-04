EMBED >More News Videos Gathering the proper supplies to have on hand in the event of an earthquake can feel overwhelming, but you might have more on hand than you think.

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit just northeast of the Huntington Park area Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.The quake struck at 5:52 a.m. at a depth of about eight miles.Some people reported feeling the temblor in Montebello, South Gate and East Los Angeles.There were no reports of damage or injury.