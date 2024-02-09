Video shows dog startled by 4.6-magnitude earthquake in Westlake Village

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Video captured the moment a dog in Westlake Village felt the 4.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the Malibu area on Friday and was felt throughout much of the greater Los Angeles area.

The video, submitted to Eyewitness News by Angela Giaccobe, shows her dog Butterscotch running down the stairs as the earthquake rattled her home.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the 1:47 p.m. earthquake was located about 8 miles southwest of Thousand Oaks, and was measured at a depth of 7.5 miles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that it was "widely felt" in Los Angeles, though there was no immediate indication of damage or injuries.

Other ABC7 viewers reported feeling the temblor in Huntington Park, San Bernardino, Lancaster and Costa Mesa. It was quickly followed by at least 16 aftershocks, according to the Geological Survey.