4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Carson area, shakes SoCal

Live coverage: 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Carson area, shakes SoCal

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck in the Carson area Friday night, with shaking felt throughout the Los Angeles region.

Reports of shaking were felt in the San Fernando Valley, Antelope Valley, Ventura County, Orange County and possibly as far south as San Diego, according to the USGS.

The quake hit near the Carson area at 7:58 p.m. at a depth of about 9 miles. It was originally estimated at 4.4 and then downgraded to 4.3

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
