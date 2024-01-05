4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Lytle Creek area, USGS says

An Ontario business owner told ABC7 he was working when he felt the earthquake. He was in his store with his wife and two sons, and said though it was quick, he still felt the impact.

LYTLE CREEK, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck the Lytle Creek area on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake's epicenter was located in the Cajon Pass, seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said on social media, "where the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults come together. In 1970, there was a M5.2 with a M4.0 foreshock in close to the same location."

After the quake occurred at 10:55 a.m., ABC7 viewers reported feeling the temblor in Riverside, Rialto, Hesperia, and as far away as Watts, Anaheim and downtown Long Beach.

"Yes felt it big time in Fontana!" Shari Solovich Parker wrote on Facebook. "Started as a slow roll then a huge noise and then ended with a strong jolt."

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or major damage.

The quake was originally measured at a magnitude of 4.6 before being downgraded, the USGS said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.