Earthquake simulator encourages CA residents to feel power of quakes in order to be prepared

Earthquakes can be frightening for those who may have never experienced one, but the state of California has resources to get you prepared.

CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Earthquakes can be frightening for those who may have never experienced one, but the state of California has resources to get you prepared.

The California Office of Emergency Services set up its earthquake simulator in Chinatown Wednesday afternoon as part of its "Great California Shakeout Tour 2022" initiative.

The simulator offers people a real-life sense of what an earthquake truly can feel like. The simulator's intensity mimics earthquakes ranging from magnitudes 3.0 to 7.0.

"The first step? Survive the earthquake itself," said Lori Nezhura, the deputy director of planning, preparedness, and prevention for Cal OES.

Most Southern Californians have not experienced a quake that strong, and as a reminder, most injuries from major earthquakes occur from items falling.

Earthquake Warning California is the country's first publicly available, statewide warning system that could give California residents crucial seconds to take cover before you feel shaking.

Managed by Cal OES, the system uses ground motion sensors from across the state to detect earthquakes before you can feel them.

"It was a little more jolty than I thought," said Diane Valero, who stepped rode the simulator in L.A. Wednesday afternoon. "It was a little stronger than I thought."

While the exact timing of next big quake can't be predicted, we do know it will happen, someday.

Cal OES officials hope people will take the risk seriously and download the MyShake app, which provides an early warning of an earthquake -- crucial seconds that can save lives and prevent injuries.