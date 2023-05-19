WATCH LIVE

Magnitude 7.7 quake recorded in Pacific, tsunami alert issued for islands east of Australia

Friday, May 19, 2023 4:21AM
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (KABC) -- A 7.7 magnitude quake has been recorded in the far Pacific.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake Friday was near the Loyalty Islands. It was 23 miles deep.

That is southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning, saying waves up to 10 feet above tides were possible for Vanuatu.

Smaller waves were possible for Fiji, New Caledonia, Kiribati and New Zealand.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

