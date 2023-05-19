ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

Magnitude 7.7 quake recorded in Pacific, tsunami alert issued for islands east of Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (KABC) -- A 7.7 magnitude quake has been recorded in the far Pacific.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake Friday was near the Loyalty Islands. It was 23 miles deep.

That is southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning, saying waves up to 10 feet above tides were possible for Vanuatu.

Smaller waves were possible for Fiji, New Caledonia, Kiribati and New Zealand.

