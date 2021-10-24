Magnitude 3.6 earthquake strikes Maywood area, USGS says

EMBED <>More Videos

Dr. Lucy Jones discusses magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck Maywood

MAYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the Maywood area in Los Angeles County on Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 7:01 a.m. and was initially recorded at a magnitude of 3.9 before later being downgraded, the USGS said. The epicenter was located about 1.5 miles south-southeast of Boyle Heights and 2 miles west-northwest of Commerce. Its depth was measured at about 10 miles, "which puts it near the bottom of the seismogenic layer," seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said on Twitter.

"What you feel in a small earthquake like this morning depends on how close you are to it," Jones said. "Because it is 10 miles down, everyone is at least 10 miles from it. The closer you are, the sharper the motion."

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

Several Los Angeles County residents took to social media in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake.

Great California ShakeOut: LA Metro unveils earthquake early warning system
EMBED More News Videos

People in government offices, businesses and schools across Southern California stopped everything for a minute Thursday to "drop, cover and hold on" during a statewide earthquake drill.


"Although not that high in number we felt it pretty hard" in Bell, Jennifer Ann Aparicio Hernandez said on Facebook. "We heard the crackling and a really strong jolt. Our windows sounded like they were going break."

In a statement, the Los Angeles Fire Department said it activated its "earthquake mode" protocol.
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."


"All 106 neighborhood fire stations will conduct a strategic survey of their districts, examining all major areas of concern (e.g. transportation infrastructures, large places of assemblages, apartment buildings, power-lines, etc)," the statement said. "This survey will be conducted from the ground, air and water."

The process typically takes less than an hour, the agency said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maywoodlos angeles countyearthquakeusgslos angeles fire department
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News