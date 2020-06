Tsunami Info Stmt: M7.4 South Of Kermadec Islands 0550PDT Jun 18: Tsunami NOT expected; CA,OR,WA,BC,and AK



#NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) June 18, 2020

KERMADEC ISLANDS (KABC) -- A magnitude 7.4 earthquake whose epicenter was located in waters off the coast of New Zealand struck on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The major temblor occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Pacific Time, the USGS said, south of the Kermadec Islands. It's depth was measured at less than 1 mile.Minutes after the quake, the National Weather Service said no tsunami was expected for the West Coast of the United States.No injuries or major damage were reported in New Zealand.