3.4-magnitude earthquake hits El Segundo area, felt across Southland

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck the El Segundo area Wednesday.The small earthquake hit at 5:08 p.m. Residents in Culver City, Westwood, Sherman Oaks and Venice reported feeling shaking from the earthquake.The quake was centered 2.5 miles north-northwest of El Segundo and 2.6 miles west-southwest of Inglewood. LAX tweeted that there was no damage reported immediately at the airport, but crews were checking the airfield and facilities as a precaution.On the USGS website, residents reported feeling the quake in an area covering the bulk of the westside, as far south as Rancho Palos Verdes, north to the area of North Hollywood and stretching from Santa Monica to East Los Angeles.