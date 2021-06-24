3.4-magnitude earthquake hits El Segundo area, felt across Southland

EMBED <>More Videos

3.4-magnitude earthquake hits El Segundo area

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck the El Segundo area Wednesday.

The small earthquake hit at 5:08 p.m. Residents in Culver City, Westwood, Sherman Oaks and Venice reported feeling shaking from the earthquake.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."


The quake was centered 2.5 miles north-northwest of El Segundo and 2.6 miles west-southwest of Inglewood. LAX tweeted that there was no damage reported immediately at the airport, but crews were checking the airfield and facilities as a precaution.

On the USGS website, residents reported feeling the quake in an area covering the bulk of the westside, as far south as Rancho Palos Verdes, north to the area of North Hollywood and stretching from Santa Monica to East Los Angeles.

City News Service contributed to this report.

WATCH | Earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones answers your questions

EMBED More News Videos

What is an earthquake swarm? If a big quake hits during the pandemic, will we be prepared? Dr. Lucy Jones is answering questions about earthquakes from ABC7 viewers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquake
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 killed in multi-car pileup on 210 Freeway near Monrovia
1 cow missing after stampede through Pico Rivera
Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship
McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison
Man shot, killed by deputies at end of chase in Norwalk
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattles Yucca Valley
Car sideshow creates dangerous scene in Fullerton
Show More
NYT report: No tuna DNA found in Subway's tuna sandwich
Coast Guard, Navy point fingers over fuel spill off SoCal coast
Road rage attack involving bear spray in Seal Beach results in arrest
Cows stampede through Pico Rivera neighborhood
Mother of two shot, killed after minor traffic accident in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News