Earthquake swarm, including magnitude-5.3 quake, strikes near Salton Sea in Imperial County: USGS

The series of quakes began shortly before 11 a.m., with the magnitude-5.3 temblor occurring at 10:55 a.m. at a depth of 3 miles, the USGS said. The epicenter of that earthquake was located about 7 miles west of Calipatria and 25 miles north of El Centro, a city just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.
A magnitude-4.3 quake was also among the several dozen recorded in the area Saturday morning, the Geological Survey said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.
Good afternoon Southern California! Lots earthquakes today. Did you receive a #ShakeAlert-powered alert for the M 5.3 earthquake about 7 mi west of Calipatria (near the Salton Sea) at 10:55 am PT? Please share! @Cal_OES @CalConservation pic.twitter.com/IrFFV7ZCVN— USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) June 5, 2021