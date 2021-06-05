Earthquake swarm, including magnitude-5.3 quake, strikes near Salton Sea in Imperial County: USGS

EMBED <>More Videos

How to make your own earthquake kit

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A swarm of earthquakes -- one measuring a magnitude of 5.3 -- struck near the Salton Sea in Imperial County on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The series of quakes began shortly before 11 a.m., with the magnitude-5.3 temblor occurring at 10:55 a.m. at a depth of 3 miles, the USGS said. The epicenter of that earthquake was located about 7 miles west of Calipatria and 25 miles north of El Centro, a city just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

A magnitude-4.3 quake was also among the several dozen recorded in the area Saturday morning, the Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.


EMBED More News Videos

What is an earthquake swarm? If a big quake hits during the pandemic, will we be prepared? Dr. Lucy Jones is answering questions about earthquakes from ABC7 viewers.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
imperial countyearthquakeusgs
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Memorial service to be held for boy killed in OC road-rage shooting
Man viciously attacks woman at Gardena gas station
CA's ban on assault weapons overturned by federal judge
2 married San Diego officers among 3 people killed in wrong-way crash
Flight from LAX diverted after man attempts to breach cockpit
40 years ago, the first cases of AIDS were reported in the US
2 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lakewood
Show More
Ventura HS recalls yearbook with inappropriate 'most likely to' labels
SoCal family fights to keep their parents' killer in prison
Family: Black middle school students asked to clean cotton for assignment
94-year-old graduates from high school after dropping out during WWII
First 15 winners of CA vaccine lottery drawn
More TOP STORIES News