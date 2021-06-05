Earthquake swarm, including magnitude-5.3 quake, strikes near Salton Sea in Imperial County: USGS

Good afternoon Southern California! Lots earthquakes today. Did you receive a #ShakeAlert-powered alert for the M 5.3 earthquake about 7 mi west of Calipatria (near the Salton Sea) at 10:55 am PT? Please share! @Cal_OES @CalConservation pic.twitter.com/IrFFV7ZCVN — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) June 5, 2021

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A swarm of earthquakes -- one measuring a magnitude of 5.3 -- struck near the Salton Sea in Imperial County on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The series of quakes began shortly before 11 a.m., with the magnitude-5.3 temblor occurring at 10:55 a.m. at a depth of 3 miles, the USGS said. The epicenter of that earthquake was located about 7 miles west of Calipatria and 25 miles north of El Centro, a city just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.A magnitude-4.3 quake was also among the several dozen recorded in the area Saturday morning, the Geological Survey said.There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.