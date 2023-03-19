As many as 25 people have been displaced by an early morning fire at a converted residential building in East Hollywood, authorities said.

As many as 25 tenants displaced after fire breaks out at East Hollywood building

EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- As many as 25 people have been displaced by an early morning fire at a converted residential building in East Hollywood, authorities said.

It took about 30 firefighters 32 minutes to put out the fire at a 9,300-square-foot, two-story commercial-to-residential conversion on the 5200 block of West Sunset Boulevard, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 2:33 a.m. Sunday with flames showing on both floors.

Several of the approximately 60 tenants were evaluated for possible smoke exposure, but none were hospitalized, Humphrey said. No firefighters were injured.

The displaced tenants will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.