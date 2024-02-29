Burglar destroys Mexican food restaurant in East Hollywood before fleeing with nearly $15k

EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A security camera captured at least one suspect vandalizing a restaurant in East Hollywood. Now the restaurant is closed until further notice.

The suspect was seen spray painting the security camera at the El Zarape restaurant. The incident occurred Monday morning. The owner says he has lost thousands of dollars.

"I have no idea why they did this. We've been in the community for seven years. This is the first time that something like this happened," said El Zarape owner Alberto Mendez.

The thief took a computer and about $15,000 that were in a safe, according to the owner.

Graffiti could be seen on walls, tables and booths, and menus scattered on the floor. Mendez says that everything has to be replaced.

"I've been building this place little by little. Whenever I have money I buy a TV and then tables and chairs," said Mendez.

He says that his restaurant means everything to him and he's already facing hardship at home. His ex-wife and mother of his daughters recently passed away.

A police report has been filed. Mendez can't move anything and reopen until the insurance company comes by the restaurant.

"I feel bad for my employees because they have kids too," Mendez added.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with expenses related to this act of vandalism and theft.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. So far, no arrests have been made.