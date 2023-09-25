2 men shot after dispute between neighbors in East Hollywood, police say

Two men were shot after a dispute broke out between neighbors in East Hollywood.

EAST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were shot after a dispute broke out between neighbors in East Hollywood.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday near Sunset Boulevard and Serrano Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. As of Sunday afternoon, they were both listed in stable condition.

SWAT negotiators tried to reach the suspect in his apartment, but got no response. They eventually managed to get into the unit, but he was gone.

The LAPD says they recovered a gun that is believed to have been used in the shooting.

Additional details were not available.