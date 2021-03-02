Community raises funeral funds for beloved East LA boxing coach, who lost battle with COVID-19

The Sunday fundraising event, which was organized by the World Boxing Council and Rudy's L.A., helped raise money for Paul Hernandez's funeral service.
Hernandez was a former amateur boxer who coached dozens of boys and girls for the last five decades at the former East L.A. Community Youth Center.
He also led a campaign to save what was then the longest running public boxing gym on the Eastside.
His sister says keeping kids off the streets was his passion.
Hernandez passed away Jan. 30 at the age of 62.
