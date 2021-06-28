3 children found dead at East Los Angeles home, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

3 children found dead at East Los Angeles home, officials say

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating the deaths of three children at a home in East Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 600 block of South Ferris Avenue in East Los Angeles around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

At the location, they found three juveniles who were all pronounced dead at the scene. Their ages and suspected causes of death were not immediately available.

Investigators referred to the deaths as "suspicious" but were not releasing additional details about any suspects or circumstances.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleseast los angeleslos angeles countymurderchild deathhomicide investigationhomicidechild killeddomestic violence
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states
LIVE: Latest updates on deadly Florida condo collapse
Florida building collapse: Live Nation executive from LA among missing
916 migrant children at Long Beach facility reunited with family
Brush fire erupts in San Bernardino National Forest
Florida 4-year-old helps avert fire disaster
Chase ends in shooting on 5 Freeway off-ramp in Lake View Terrace
Show More
Closer look at homeless crime: 6 questions answered with data
Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on Britney Spears' conservatorship
Treasure chest full of $10K hidden in Rocky Mountains
Man shoots ex-wife 4 times on child custody court date, deputies say
17 shot, 2 fatally, in 2 Chicago mass shootings
More TOP STORIES News