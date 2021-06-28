3 children found dead at East Los Angeles home, officials say

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating the deaths of three children at a home in East Los Angeles.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 600 block of South Ferris Avenue in East Los Angeles around 12:45 p.m. Monday.At the location, they found three juveniles who were all pronounced dead at the scene. Their ages and suspected causes of death were not immediately available.Investigators referred to the deaths as "suspicious" but were not releasing additional details about any suspects or circumstances.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.