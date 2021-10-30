East LA Classic: Roosevelt, Garfield high school football game returns after pandemic hiatus

Garfield took the win against Roosevelt, 26-6, in the junior varsity game while Roosevelt beat Garfield 22-19 in the varsity game.
The matchup means a lot to the community after a hiatus because of COVID. The last time they played was in 2019, when the Garfield Bulldogs won and shut out the Roosevelt Rough Riders 25-0.
WATCH | Community turns out for East LA Classic as Roosevelt beats Garfield
"I feel this year we are coming back stronger from the pandemic," said Michelle Ramirez, a junior at Roosevelt High. "We are here to win."
Both football rivals have battled each other since 1925.
They were two of the first schools established in the East L.A. area.
Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric