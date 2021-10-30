Sports

East LA Classic: Roosevelt, Garfield high school football game returns after pandemic hiatus

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Pep rallies lifted spirits ahead of one of the biggest school rivalries in Los Angeles. The football teams from Roosevelt High School in Boyle Heights and Garfield High in East Los Angeles played Friday night in the 86th annual East Los Angeles Classic.

Garfield took the win against Roosevelt, 26-6, in the junior varsity game while Roosevelt beat Garfield 22-19 in the varsity game.

The matchup means a lot to the community after a hiatus because of COVID. The last time they played was in 2019, when the Garfield Bulldogs won and shut out the Roosevelt Rough Riders 25-0.

"I feel this year we are coming back stronger from the pandemic," said Michelle Ramirez, a junior at Roosevelt High. "We are here to win."

Both football rivals have battled each other since 1925.

They were two of the first schools established in the East L.A. area.

