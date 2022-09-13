East LA's Mexican Independence Day parade to honor pandemic heroes

Vibrant and colorful outfits and floats sailed down the streets of East Los Angeles Sunday for the annual Mexican Independence Day parade.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- East Los Angeles will be celebrating Mexican Independence Day with a parade and festival on Sunday.

The grand marshals of the event are Dodgers legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela and Katya Echazarreta, who was the first-ever Mexican-born woman to journey into space in a Blue Origin rocket earlier this year.

The annual parade is the nation's largest and oldest Latin parade, now in its 76th year. ABC7 will broadcast the parade from 10 a.m. to noon.

This year, the theme of the parade is "United for strong physical and mental health," honoring heroes of the pandemic. The route, which is approximately 1.3 miles, starts at Cesar Chavez and Mednik avenues and ends at Cesar Chavez and Gage avenues. For more information, visit https://www.eastla-parade.com/.

The video in the player above is from 2019.