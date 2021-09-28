1 killed in East LA shooting, prompting massive response from CHP

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least was person is dead after a shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, prompting a massive response from law enforcement.The shooting happened near the intersection of Indiana and Medford streets shortly after 3:35 p.m.It appeared a vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Camaro, was involved in some type of collision and one of its front wheels was off.Several California Highway Patrol vehicles were at the scene as an investigation was underway.No officers were injured in the incident.Further details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.