Teacher at East LA school charged with sexual assault of student

By ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A teacher at an East Los Angeles high school has been charged with more than a dozen counts for alleged sexual assault on a 15-year-old student.

Officials allege Gina Murry, 32, a teacher at Esteban Torres High School, sexually assaulted the 15-year-old male student over a two-month period beginning in May.

Murry is facing charges that include six counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and four counts each of lewd act upon a child, oral copulation of a person under 16 and sexual penetration by a foreign object.

If convicted of all charges, Murry faces up to 17 years in state prison.
