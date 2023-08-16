Mark Consuelos named grand marshal of East LA's Mexican Independence Day Parade

The Mexican Independence Day Parade is returning to East Los Angeles next month and a familiar face will be the grand marshal.

Mark Consuelo, co-host of ABC's "Live with Kelly and Mark," will lead the festivities, which include live music, cultural entertainment, food and more. The parade route will travel east on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, starting from Mednik Avenue and culminating at Record Avenue.

Now in its 77th year, it is the longest-running and largest parade celebrating Mexican heritage in the country. ABC7 is proud to be the broadcast partner.

ABC7's Jovana Lara and Danny Romero will host the parade on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.