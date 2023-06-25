LASD declares East LA 13-year-old critically missing, asks public's helping in finding teen

EAST LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department circulated a photo of a 13-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles on Saturday.

Savannah Angel Alaniz was last seen about 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Ramboz Drive, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

Alaniz was described as a 5-foot, 2-inch Latino girl weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater.

The sheriff's East Los Angeles station urged anyone with any information regarding Alaniz's whereabouts to call them at 323-264-4151.

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

