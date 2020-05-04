Coronavirus

New Zealand reports no new coronavirus cases on Monday

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, marking a significant moment that indicated the country's bold strategy of trying to eliminate the virus was working.

It was the first time since the outbreak took hold in mid-March that the country has reported zero new cases.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the figures were clearly encouraging and a cause for celebration but it won't be known until later this week if new cases continue to pop up in the community.

New Zealand closed its borders and imposed a strict monthlong lockdown after the outbreak began.

The lockdown rules were eased a little last week to help reopen the economy, but many restrictions remain in place. Many businesses -including most retail stores and sit-down restaurants - remain closed, most school children are learning from home, and people are required to maintain social distancing.

New Zealand has reported nearly 1,500 cases of the virus and 20 deaths.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Gov. Newsom announces reopening of 2 OC beaches
Coronavirus updates: Live Events
Houston flight attendant sings to help nervous passengers
Upcoming LAUSD school year to start in mid-August, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom says phase 2 of reopening CA to start as early as Friday
Upcoming LAUSD school year to start in mid-August, officials say
Hundreds protest stay-at-home orders in Rancho Cucamonga
Gov. Newsom announces reopening of 2 OC beaches
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested in shooting of friend while camping
Texas park ranger pushed into water while enforcing social distancing
IE blood bank collecting plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients
Show More
Riverside County officials ready to start reopening region, await governor's OK
Sales soaring for light beers amid COVID-19 pandemic
Temecula teen saved by 'Idol' judges to stay in competition
Coronavirus updates: Live Events
Ventura County resumes issuing marriage licenses
More TOP STORIES News