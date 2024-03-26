PETA and local rescue groups warn against bunnies as Easter gifts

PETA says rabbits are the third most surrendered animal in shelters.

As Easter approaches, giving a small, adorable bunny to someone as a gift may seem like a great idea. But PETA and rescue organizations are warning people not to.

As Easter approaches, giving a small, adorable bunny to someone as a gift may seem like a great idea. But PETA and rescue organizations are warning people not to.

As Easter approaches, giving a small, adorable bunny to someone as a gift may seem like a great idea. But PETA and rescue organizations are warning people not to.

As Easter approaches, giving a small, adorable bunny to someone as a gift may seem like a great idea. But PETA and rescue organizations are warning people not to.

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- As Easter approaches, giving a small, adorable bunny to someone as a gift may seem like a great idea. But PETA and rescue organizations are warning people not to.

"Every year, shelters and rescue groups across the country report an influx of rabbits who are purchased on a whim for Easter and then abandoned when their novelty wears off or they start to get bigger," said Ashley Byrne, director of outreach communications for PETA.

Although bunnies may seem small and easy to care for, they're a lot of work. PETA said rabbits are the third most surrendered animal in shelters.

"I can tell you that here in Los Angeles, L.A. shelters and rescue groups are already experiencing an overwhelming number of rabbits," Byrne said.

One local bunny rescue organization in Montclair known as The Bunny Bunch has been advocating for responsible pet ownership, especially during Easter. Founder, Caroline Charland said the organization currently has 300 bunnies at her Montclair and Fountain Valley locations.

"I normally get more than 100 calls a week to take in rabbits. We rescue from shelters, labs, people that have found bunnies, people who can't keep the rabbits. It's just nonstop," Charland said.

Charland said bunnies have a long life expectancy and need a large space to live indoors. And oftentimes, many people aren't aware of the huge responsibilities.

"You have to rabbit-proof your home. You want to make it safe for the rabbits because it can be dangerous. They love electric cords, so that's quite a bit of work. They can't live in small spaces," Charland said.

Bunnies are also very energetic and need to be spayed or neutered. Charland said owners must go through a learning process before adopting.

"You have to learn about rabbits and just please don't buy rabbits on a whim. Learn about them first," Charland said.

Follow Amanda on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Amanda

Twitter.com/ABC7Amanda

Instagram.com/ABC7Amanda