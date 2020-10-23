Thousands of California EDD unemployment cards frozen due to suspicious activity

It's unclear how much money in benefits is on hold. But law enforcement officials say they've recovered fraudulent cards amounting to $20,000 each.
Officials say they're working hard to identify those who've been impacted by scammers.
If your card has been frozen and you have not received any messages from the California Employment Development Department you're advised to contact Bank of America at the number on the back of your card.
Is your EDD Debit Card account frozen? We may need to verify your identity. Look for email, text, or notice in the mail requesting ID verification. Log into UI Online and use the “Upload Documents” option for faster processing. Once verified, you'll continue receiving benefits.— EDD (@CA_EDD) September 25, 2020
