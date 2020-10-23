Personal Finance

Thousands of California EDD unemployment cards frozen due to suspicious activity

By ABC7.com staff
At least 350,000 California unemployment debit cards have been frozen due to suspicious activity, including multiple claims from one household.

It's unclear how much money in benefits is on hold. But law enforcement officials say they've recovered fraudulent cards amounting to $20,000 each.

RELATED: EDD backlog frustrating for unemployed Californians

Officials say they're working hard to identify those who've been impacted by scammers.

If your card has been frozen and you have not received any messages from the California Employment Development Department you're advised to contact Bank of America at the number on the back of your card.



Expert answers questions about EDD and California unemployment benefits
EMBED More News Videos

Michele Evermore, an expert with the National Employment Law Project, answers questions from the public about getting unemployment benefits through California's EDD.

