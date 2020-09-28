Six arrested in Burbank for EDD scam, found with $40K cash, gun

By ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Burbank police arrested six people in an unemployment scam involving California state benefits.

Officers were called to a Bank of America branch around 11 p.m. Saturday due to what they only described as suspicious activity.

After investigating, they took six people into custody and found them with 40 stolen benefit cards from the California Employment Development Department, along with $40,000 in cash and a loaded gun.

Fraud and scams related to EDD benefits have been on the rise this year, as the state agency handles an unprecedented number of unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police in Riverside say they are currently investigating more than 200 cases in a recent unemployment mail scam.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burbanklos angeles countyunemployment californiascamfraudunemployment
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
LAPD officer pistol-whipped in attack at station in San Pedro
Popular West Hollywood gay bar Gold Coast closing
Dijon Kizzee case: Protest held over fatal shooting
Yom Kippur begins Sunday evening
Federal judge postpones Trump ban on popular app TikTok
Woman killed in Lake View Terrace house fire
Show More
Joe Montana thwarts attempted kidnapping of grandchild in Malibu
Car drives through dueling demonstrations in Yorba Linda
Search underway for missing South Los Angeles man
Single-engine plane crashes off Santa Barbara coast
Video appears to show deputy striking protester at WeHo march
More TOP STORIES News