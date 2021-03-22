EDD website down: California residents unable to access unemployment site

Our ABC stations across California have received multiple reports from viewers that the EDD's website was either down or glitching, preventing them from logging in to certify for their benefits -- creating more worry that payments would be further delayed.
When asked for comment, the EDD Media Services team responded saying, "We're working to get system status details from our IT branch and will send an update as soon as we have more information."
In response to his constituents' complaints about the EDD website, California Assemblyman Jim Patterson (R - Fresno), held a Zoom conference in which he criticized the EDD's handling of the situation and called for more accountability. He said his office received reports that the EDD website went down over the previous Saturday and Sunday.
"Here's what we know as of now," said Assm. Patterson. "The EDD system has been down; it's been off and on for several days now. We are also receiving from our inside sources at EDD, they have confirmed that it's down. As of five minutes ago, EDD did report to us that it was down that they are working on it."
Assm. Patterson voiced his constituents' frustration: "On top of that, people cannot reach someone on the phone. The EDD call center is almost worthless. And now people cannot access the website, there is nowhere else for people to turn now."
"My office is very shortly going to be formally and officially asking for a three-month report on the outages," Assm Patterson said of the reported website outages. "And we want that to be available to me and available to the public."
