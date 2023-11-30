Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross offer sweet surprises in new holiday film 'Candy Cane Lane'

El Segundo's famous "Candy Cane Lane" inspires a new holiday movie. Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross head the cast of this Christmas comedy.

HOLLYWOOD -- El Segundo's famous "Candy Cane Lane" inspires a new holiday movie. Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross head the cast of this Christmas comedy. Murphy plays a guy intent on winning the annual Christmas contest for the best-decorated house in his neighborhood. However, in doing so, he unknowingly is tricked by a naughty elf who casts a spell on the entire town...causing chaos at Christmas.

"There's nothing like a classic Christmas movie. And I feel like we put that together," said Ross. "We just had all the elements in this movie--a great script, a great story, redemption, a rogue elf and some magic. That's what everybody wants for a jolly holly!"

Director Reginald Hudlin thinks it will get everyone in the right holiday mindset. "We want to just say, hey, this is a holiday about love and why don't we have family love, community love. You know, love is--it's a soft power but it's underrated."

In the film, Murphy's character has been laid off. That's never happened to Eddie in real life--because, besides show biz, he's only ever had one other job!

"The only other place I worked was a McDonald's when I was, like, 15," said Murphy. "Stand-up wasn't steady. I had started doing it. But I wasn't making-- I had to make some money!"

"You had to have some Mickey D's on the side!" laughed Ross.

In the movie, Ross plays the mother of three.

"I'm making a career of being a TV and film mommy!" said Ross. "I'm a cyber-mom. I love it so much. I enjoy to the nth degree. I find it so charming and wonderful. I am very mothering even though I don't have children."

"Candy Cane Lane" premieres on Prime Video Friday, December 1.