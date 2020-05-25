Education

13-year-old student graduates from Fullerton College, earns 4 associate's degrees

Jack Rico, the youngest student to ever graduate from Fullerton College, earned four associate's degrees in just two years.
LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) -- Meet the youngest student to ever graduate from Fullerton College.

Jack Rico is only 13 years old, but he now has four associate's degrees and will be continuing his education at the University of Nevada on a full scholarship.

With traditional graduation ceremonies not permitted this year, a special drive-by celebration is planned for Wednesday in La Mirada.

Jack plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in History, but it's clear his future is wide open.

"I'm 13, so I don't want to rush everything," he said. "I'm still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That's what I love to do."

Jack entered college at the age of 11. He earned those four degrees in just two years.

When he's not studying, Jack says he loves to play video games.
