35,000 LAUSD 1st graders to receive free $50 savings accounts

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This spring, some 13,000 Los Angeles Unified School District first graders are each set to receive have $50 deposited for free into a savings account established in their name.According to Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, the accounts are part of a program called Opportunity L.A. The $50 is a start to help begin saving for college or vocational training after the students graduate from high school."A child with a college savings from a dollar to $499 is three times more likely to go to college and 4 times more likely to graduate. However, 40% of families do not have $400 in their savings account to even address an emergency let alone having a savings account to go to college."Funding for the program comes from the California Student Aid Commission, the mayor's budget and council President Martinez's contributed over 1 million dollars from her Reinvestment Funding program.Here's how it works: the first graders and their families will receive materials to set up the account. Families can make deposits into the account.. The funds can only be used for schooling after high school graduation."You see this is an investment and a vision," Garcetti said. "To not just say you're important but to prove it by putting the resources in the pathway in all our zip codes for all of our people. This is about racial justice, this is about economic opportunity. This is about a stronger economy and yes, emerging from this pandemic."The accounts will be available to students regardless of parents income or immigration status.The rest of the kids will get their savings account in the fall, bringing the total to just over 35,000 1st graders in LAUSD, getting their first bank account.