Education

35,000 LAUSD 1st graders to receive free $50 savings accounts

By
EMBED <>More Videos

35,000 LAUSD 1st graders to receive free $50 savings accounts

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This spring, some 13,000 Los Angeles Unified School District first graders are each set to receive have $50 deposited for free into a savings account established in their name.

According to Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, the accounts are part of a program called Opportunity L.A. The $50 is a start to help begin saving for college or vocational training after the students graduate from high school.

"A child with a college savings from a dollar to $499 is three times more likely to go to college and 4 times more likely to graduate. However, 40% of families do not have $400 in their savings account to even address an emergency let alone having a savings account to go to college."

Funding for the program comes from the California Student Aid Commission, the mayor's budget and council President Martinez's contributed over 1 million dollars from her Reinvestment Funding program.

Here's how it works: the first graders and their families will receive materials to set up the account. Families can make deposits into the account.. The funds can only be used for schooling after high school graduation.

"You see this is an investment and a vision," Garcetti said. "To not just say you're important but to prove it by putting the resources in the pathway in all our zip codes for all of our people. This is about racial justice, this is about economic opportunity. This is about a stronger economy and yes, emerging from this pandemic."

The accounts will be available to students regardless of parents income or immigration status.

The rest of the kids will get their savings account in the fall, bringing the total to just over 35,000 1st graders in LAUSD, getting their first bank account.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countylausderic garcettisavingstuitionstudents
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 arrested after attack outside LA eatery spurs hate crime investigation
Great white shark population increasing off California coast
New San Bernardino inclusive playground designed by kids, community
Sister of child shot in OC describes little brother's final moments
Boy, 6, dies after being shot in road-rage incident on 55 Freeway in OC
2 adults found dead in Diamond Bar home, prompting investigation
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer eggs on Giants crowd after 11-K outing
Show More
CA to end all capacity limits, physical distancing on June 15
What the new CDC mask guidance means for kids under 12
Beverly Hills man arrested in murder-for-hire plot
Microfarms may be the food-growing solution to feeding SoCal's food deserts
SoCal Goodwill stores asking people to stop donating trash
More TOP STORIES News