EDUCATION

Los Stemateros, a Boyle Heights robotics team, heads to world championship

EMBED </>More Videos

In a former auto shop turned engineering lab, students at the STEM Academy of Boyle Heights prepared for the first robotics Los Angeles regional competition. (KABC)

By
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
In a former auto shop turned engineering lab, students at the STEM Academy of Boyle Heights prepared for the first robotics Los Angeles regional competition.

The team, who calls themselves Los Stemateros, was up against 53 schools from across Southern California and even one from Turkey.

"It's really a play on words and it's significant in our neighborhood because we have eloteros, paleteros, who are really doers of something. In our case, stemateros means that we are 'doers of STEM,'" teacher Leo Magallon said.

Their team name may have seemed as unfamiliar to competitors as where they come from, but their skill and excellence made everyone take notice. They won first place and a ticket to the world championship.

"There's teams from more wealthier places like Beverly Hills and teams from Arizona and Turkey. They come here just to get that little blue banner or medal. We're here from Boyle Heights and half of the time people don't know where that is," student Jesus Cespedes said.

It was a dream come true for the students, their parents and their teachers. Some of them were born and raised in Boyle Heights.

"After I went to college, I came back to our neighborhood to open up a school with a STEM focus," one teacher said.

They thank the sponsors who've helped fund the program and are now raising money to send at least some of their teammates to the next competition.

"The results of this weekend's competition is just a testament of the real talent that we have out here on the east side and it's just a small sign of greater and bigger things that are to come," Magallon said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationtechnologysciencerobotscompetitionstudentsmathBoyle HeightsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
LAUSD teachers considering whether to authorize strike
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News