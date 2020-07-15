Education

Burbank School Embraces Distance Learning

The classrooms at Providence High School in Burbank have been empty since the middle of March and will stay that way the rest of the year.
By
BURBANK (KABC) -- The classrooms at Providence High School in Burbank have been empty since the middle of March and will stay that way the rest of the year.

"It's really hard to say we can't come back together as a school community. But, none of that means it's not the right decision," said Scott McLarty, the Head of School at Providence High School in Burbank.

The school and it's 500 students are embracing distance learning sharing that the key to success is planning.

"We've known for decades that online education can be incredibly effective if you have the right tools and the right training and that's what we've spent the summer doing. We've put together a three week professional development course that our teachers will be putting together soon to help up their game so that online activities are more engaging," said McLarty.

Head of School Scott McLarty says the decision to commit to virtual learning for the upcoming first semester is because administrators wanted to give parents and students some certainty during a time of so much uncertainty. Small groups of students will gather for planned social activities to build and maintain those connections...but learning won't be on site. A catholic school, providence isn't part of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles - whose 232 schools are scheduled to resume in-person learning this fall. That includes Our Lady of Guadalupe in Oxnard which will have students eat lunch in their classrooms and reduce class size to 15 students max. They're also rolling out techniques to encourage safe learning.

"It's a necklace that has an alert on it that will buzz if a student comes in close contact with another student wearing that same necklace so we're going to implement different things to ensure there will be physical distancing," said Dr. Anselmo Villanueva, the Principal at Our Lady of Guadalupe School.

Our Lady of Guadalupe's principal says he knows getting 3-year-old's to wear masks will be difficult, so the hope is that the physical distancing necklace and smaller classes will do the trick.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhigh schoolteacherscovid 19 pandemicstudents
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Naya Rivera update: Officials release cause of death
Soldier from Chino killed, dismembered while on camping trip
Garcetti warns LA is on the verge of shutting down again
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Buena Park police looking for 6-year-old, child abduction suspect
Justice Ginsburg hospitalized to treat possible infection
Man with terminal cancer attacked, killed in Lancaster
Show More
1st COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
Trump signs bill, executive order rebuking China
Lakers, Dodgers and more teams form 'The Alliance'
Gov. Newsom orders new statewide closures
Why you won't be getting change back at some stores
More TOP STORIES News