EDUCATION

California supports lawsuit against Betsy DeVos over Corinthian Colleges fraud

EMBED </>More Videos

California and seven other states will support a lawsuit against Betsy DeVos, alleging students are being denied debt relief after being defrauded by Corinthian Colleges.

By
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra had strong words for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in his fight for student debt relief.

"We have seen her turn back the clock and we have seen her turn her back on our students," said Becerra.

Becerra announced California and seven other states will support a lawsuit against DeVos, alleging students are being denied debt relief after being defrauded by Corinthian Colleges.

"Companies loaded up these students with debts they knew never could be repaid with the ultimate goal of driving large bonuses to executives and profits to shareholders," said Seth Fotman, from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The now-defunct, for-profit Corinthian Colleges and its subsidiaries left thousands of students with major debt.

The Obama administration reached a deal to provide full relief, but under the new administration, only partial refunds are being granted.

"You borrow $40,000, which isn't uncommon, they're telling you maybe you'll get $4,000 of that $40,000 relieved," said Becerra.

Becerra said more than 50,000 students are still waiting on their claims. He said more than 8,000 claims were denied between December and May.

The U.S. Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment.

"We need good rules and we need good enforcement of those rules," said Becerra. "Unfortunately this administration doesn't seem interested in either of those things."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcollegeschoolu.s. & worldeducationlawsuitCaliforniaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Orange Coast College offering on-campus housing
2 USC frats suspended amid allegations of hazing violations
Cool Kid Lexie Peltola helps kids learn to read in Santa Clarita
Teachers union lashes out at LAUSD superintendent
More Education
Top Stories
Crossing guard hit by vehicle after pushing pedestrian to safety
Remains found at burned Littlerock home confirmed as human
Costa Mesa man, 18, accused of exposing genitals to 2 victims
Chase suspect arrested after crash into Jack in the Box in OC
Salt and Straw opens in Downtown Disney with exclusive flavors
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
Dad finds mold inside Capri Sun juice pouch
Man arrested after exposing himself, touching girl at IE mall
Show More
7 dead, 9 missing after mall in Mexico collapses
Hurricane Michael's death toll rises to at least 13
Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 1 preview
Target hiring more than 10K employees for holiday season in LA
Stolen vehicle suspect flees police, crashes into cars in Pacoima area
More News