EDUCATION

Colleges say they won't punish applicants for political protests

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens of colleges are reassuring high school students they won't be rejected for participating in political protests. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Dozens of colleges and universities throughout the country are reassuring high school students their admission prospects won't be jeopardized if they are disciplined for participating in political protests.

Students around the country have been participating in school walkouts to make a statement on gun control in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

A number of school districts have threatened to impose punishments on the students who walk out, including suspensions.

Normally a suspension or other disciplinary action could potentially contribute to a student being rejected from college admission - or having an existing acceptance revoked.

But nearly 50 colleges and universities, from the Ivy Leagues to state schools, have been reassuring students that such disciplinary actions will not affect their admissions to college.

UCLA, the University of Southern California and Pomona College are among the Southern California schools who have issued such messages of support.

"UCLA supports students who use their right to peacefully demonstrate and have their voices heard. We stand with you," the school wrote on Twitter.

Pomona College advised students: "To all applicants and admitted students: Pomona College wants to assure you that participating in peaceful protests in response to gun violence, even if this leads to suspension or other school disciplinary action, will have absolutely no impact on your admission to Pomona."

USC's Kirk Brennan, the associate dean director of undergraduate admission, tweeted "#ParklandStudentsSpeak College admission officers seek students who stand up for their beliefs. We've got you on this side."



Reagor Wagnon, a sophomore at USC, said he was proud to see his school take that stand.

"I love this school, really I do. And I'm really happy they've taken this stance," he said.

"It's important to follow what you believe in even if there are consequences that you may face."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationprotestcollegeuscUCLAgun controlparkland school shootingLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
LAUSD teachers considering whether to authorize strike
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News