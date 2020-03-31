Coronavirus: California schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says

SAN FRANCISCO -- California schools may stay closed through the end of the school year as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state superintendent said in a press release Tuesday.California's State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond explained that "it appears" that students will not be returning to campus before the end of the school year as a result of the social distancing guidelines and safety of the students.Superintendent Thurmond went on to say this does not mean that school is over but that educators should continue to put their efforts into delivering education through social distance learning.