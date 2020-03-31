Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: California schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says

SAN FRANCISCO -- California schools may stay closed through the end of the school year as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state superintendent said in a press release Tuesday.

California's State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond explained that "it appears" that students will not be returning to campus before the end of the school year as a result of the social distancing guidelines and safety of the students.

Superintendent Thurmond went on to say this does not mean that school is over but that educators should continue to put their efforts into delivering education through social distance learning.

Click or tap here to see document in another window

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscohealthsocial distancingeducationcoronavirus californiaschoolscoronavirusshelter in place
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
Nursing facility reports 51 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths - LIVE
Coronavirus news update: Tuesday, March 31
Yucaipa nursing facility reports 12 COVID-19 cases, 1 death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 3,011
Nursing facility reports 51 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths - LIVE
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from virus
Coronavirus pandemic: List of companies hiring in SoCal
LA County supervisors vote to remove sheriff as head of emergency ops
Van Nuys lab struggles to get crucial COVID-19 test supplies
Show More
Here's how the COVID-19 paid sick leave requirements work
28 students have COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
Coronavirus news update: Tuesday, March 31
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Friends hope death of Whittier man, 34, serves as warning
More TOP STORIES News