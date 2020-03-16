Coronavirus

Coronavirus: LAUSD schools start 2-week closure

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Monday marks the first day without school for Los Angeles Unified School District students after mounting pressure and growing concern among parents, teachers and administrators due to the novel coronavirus.

Nearly 900 campuses will be impacted by the closure, which was announced Friday and will last at least two weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Superintendent Austin Beutner said there were no confirmed cases within LAUSD. Beutner said he and school leaders were following the guidance from public health experts in making the decision.

Forty family resource centers will be opened throughout the district to continue to provide care for families that need it starting Wednesday.

The LAUSD had already declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus.

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, 51% of school districts in California will be closed starting Monday, meaning roughly 85% of the state's students will not be attending classes.

