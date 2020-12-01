California State University extends fall 2021 application deadline to Dec. 15

Anyone who applies to any of the 23 CSU schools, including Fresno State, will be able to submit their applications by Tuesday, December 15.
CSU officials said the extension was issued due to admission challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The CSU has extended the fall 2021 priority application deadline to December 15, 2020, to better serve students and families facing university admissions challenges caused by COVID-19. https://t.co/7FezC2R5uQ— The CSU (@calstate) December 1, 2020
The University of California school system also provided a short extension this week after reports of "technical difficulties" the night before the original deadline.
