LAUSD teachers strike: Hundreds of firefighters march in solidarity with striking teachers in downtown LA

Hundreds of firefighters marched in solidarity with striking teachers in downtown L.A. Tuesday.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Hundreds of firefighters marched in solidarity with striking teachers in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The firefighters marched alongside the United Teachers Los Angeles' music teachers Red for Ed Marching Band. The large crowd was led by a vintage red fire engine.

Tuesday's march took place as teachers returned to the picket lines.

UTLA and Los Angeles Unified School District officials were involved in late-night bargaining discussions. However, as the strike possibly leads to an end, UTLA clarified that even if a tentative agreement is reached, it cannot be immediately enacted until there is a vote with the entire membership. That vote must happen before teachers can return to work.

The teachers union is fighting for higher wages and a commitment to lower class sizes.

Mayor Eric Garcetti released a statement about the latest bargaining session, saying a lot of progress has been made and he's optimistic that a deal will be reached to get teachers back into the classrooms.

The large crowd began its march from Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles and made its way toward Miguel Contreras High School.
