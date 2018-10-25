EDUCATION

Glendale, Hoover homecoming game canceled after campus brawl

EMBED </>More Videos

Thursday's planned homecoming football game between Hoover and Glendale high schools was canceled amid rumors of expected disruptions following a major brawl on Glendale's campus weeks ago.

By
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Thursday's planned homecoming football game between Hoover and Glendale high schools was canceled amid rumors of expected disruptions following a major brawl on Glendale's campus weeks ago.

The Oct. 3 brawl involved hundreds of students on Glendale High School's campus.

Its exact cause remains unclear, but some parents and school officials say there are underlying tensions involving some ethnic groups of students as well as school athletes. The fight may have started after a bullying incident involving a special needs student.

Since the brawl, other games had been canceled, but Thursday's homecoming was expected to be held as scheduled.

The school then started notifying parents that the game would not happen because there were rumors about possible disruptive behavior.

"We understand that sentiments around this game run deep and while it was our wish that our students were able to finish the season on the field, we will not run the risk of hosting an event with threats of disruption that potentially puts all involved at risk," Glendale Unified School District told parents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhigh school footballhomecomingschool fightfightGlendaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
UC medical workers on 3-day strike to protest stalled contract talks
Boy, 8, welcomed back to Pacoima school after hit-and-run
Superintendent apologizes after students were served kangaroo meat
Young scientist from IE heading toward goal of working on Mars mission
More Education
Top Stories
Shoplifting suspect fires gun in IE market
Police: Woman shoots, kills suspected kidnapper amid chase
Mimi Walters and Katie Porter face off in OC's 45th District race
Bomb squad investigates suspicious item near Feinstein's West LA office
Crews battled commercial building fire in DTLA
More alleged victims accuse Santa Monica city employee of sexual abuse
Durst ordered to stand trial for murder in LA
Dodgers return to LA ahead of World Series Game 3
Show More
Government ranks 18 US volcanoes as 'very high threat'
Police chase ends with PIT maneuver in North Hollywood
Beloved grandmother killed in hit-and-run in Orange
Street artist covers Mid-City house with Dodger Blue, player murals
2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park
More News