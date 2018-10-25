GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --Thursday's planned homecoming football game between Hoover and Glendale high schools was canceled amid rumors of expected disruptions following a major brawl on Glendale's campus weeks ago.
The Oct. 3 brawl involved hundreds of students on Glendale High School's campus.
Its exact cause remains unclear, but some parents and school officials say there are underlying tensions involving some ethnic groups of students as well as school athletes. The fight may have started after a bullying incident involving a special needs student.
Since the brawl, other games had been canceled, but Thursday's homecoming was expected to be held as scheduled.
The school then started notifying parents that the game would not happen because there were rumors about possible disruptive behavior.
"We understand that sentiments around this game run deep and while it was our wish that our students were able to finish the season on the field, we will not run the risk of hosting an event with threats of disruption that potentially puts all involved at risk," Glendale Unified School District told parents.