Education

Gov. Newsom to decide on later start times for California schools

By Krisann Chasarik
SACRAMENTO -- High school and middle school students in California may get a later start to the school day.

State lawmakers on Friday approved a bill that would prohibit middle schools from starting before 8 a.m., while high schools couldn't start before 8:30 a.m.

Supporters say the measure is needed to help deal with the epidemic of childhood sleep deprivation. The American Academy of Pediatrics says delaying school start times could improve sleep schedules.

Opponents say it could negatively affect school programs held before and after school, and they believe school start times should be left up to school districts.

Former Governor Jerry Brown vetoed a similar measure last year.

If Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the current version, the new law would go into effect in 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsacramentogavin newsomeducationschoolgovernmentlawsu.s. & worldstudentssleep
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
100-acre brush fire erupts in Riverside community of Juniper Flats
Sylmar man arrested for making false threat against LA County Fair
Family gets car back after it's towed during family emergency
Contestants brave 30 hours in a coffin
Haystacks erupt in flames near 210 Freeway in Lake View Terrace
Man in wheelchair fatally struck by pickup truck in Commerce
At least 22 injured in deck collapse in NJ
Show More
East Coast strike delays waste pickup in OC
USC Trojans fall short 27-30 in overtime game against BYU Cougars
Woman arrested after throwing liquid on California Senate
Family of man killed in DUI crash files lawsuit against Viacom
Feds: Osama bin Laden's son killed in US counterterrorism operation
More TOP STORIES News