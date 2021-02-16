Hahn says LA County has hit threshold to let elementary schools reopen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10288680" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The new head of the CDC and some medical experts argue schools can reopen safely before teachers are vaccinated - but unions and some districts urge caution.

LA County has officially reached the State's threshold for reopening elementary schools.



Starting tomorrow, schools can reopen for grades K-6 if they have a waiver or submitted their COVID Safety Plans in advance. — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) February 16, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10317509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino doesn't understand why Los Angeles Unified School District hasn't opened for in-person learning at 25% capacity. He's introducing a motion to instruct the city attorney to look at what legal measures can be taken to get kids back in classrooms.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As COVID-19 cases decline and hospitals improve their available capacity, Los Angeles County has hit a state milestone for allowing elementary schools to reopen, county Supervisor Janice Hahn said Monday.That doesn't necessarily mean schools will immediately throw their doors back open.Some districts, such as Los Angeles Unified, have said they don't think they should reopen until teachers and staff are vaccinated. It's not clear when that might happen but in Los Angeles County, teachers under age 65 aren't yet eligible for vaccine. Some teachers unions have also urged caution and more safety measures.Still, Hahn said those K-6 schools which have obtained waivers or submitted COVID Safety Plans in advance would be potentially eligible to reopen starting Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear how many schools might meet those criteria."This is what we have been working towards," Hahn tweeted. "Thank you to everyone who has worn your masks and kept your distance. Case rates in LA County are dropping. Now we can continue the work getting our kids and teachers safely back in classrooms where they belong."The question of when to reopen schools is sparking more political controversy as the campuses closures continue to drag on nearly a year into the pandemic.