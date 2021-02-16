Education

Hahn says LA County has hit threshold to let elementary schools reopen

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As COVID-19 cases decline and hospitals improve their available capacity, Los Angeles County has hit a state milestone for allowing elementary schools to reopen, county Supervisor Janice Hahn said Monday.

That doesn't necessarily mean schools will immediately throw their doors back open.

Some districts, such as Los Angeles Unified, have said they don't think they should reopen until teachers and staff are vaccinated. It's not clear when that might happen but in Los Angeles County, teachers under age 65 aren't yet eligible for vaccine. Some teachers unions have also urged caution and more safety measures.

CDC, other experts argue schools can safely reopen before teachers are vaccinated
EMBED More News Videos

The new head of the CDC and some medical experts argue schools can reopen safely before teachers are vaccinated - but unions and some districts urge caution.



Still, Hahn said those K-6 schools which have obtained waivers or submitted COVID Safety Plans in advance would be potentially eligible to reopen starting Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear how many schools might meet those criteria.



"This is what we have been working towards," Hahn tweeted. "Thank you to everyone who has worn your masks and kept your distance. Case rates in LA County are dropping. Now we can continue the work getting our kids and teachers safely back in classrooms where they belong."

The question of when to reopen schools is sparking more political controversy as the campuses closures continue to drag on nearly a year into the pandemic.

RELATED: Beutner says handling of COVID is example of government dysfunction
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino doesn't understand why Los Angeles Unified School District hasn't opened for in-person learning at 25% capacity. He's introducing a motion to instruct the city attorney to look at what legal measures can be taken to get kids back in classrooms.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeles countylausdschoolscoronavirusreopening californiacoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 person in custody after chase ends at Studio City mall
Former NFL receiver found dead in hotel room
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in El Monte
Federal mass vaccination site to open Tuesday at Cal State LA
LAPD investigating report of George Floyd 'Valentine' photo
Catalina Island businesses hopeful as visitors start returning
CA vaccine list could benefit those with underlying conditions
Show More
LA megachurch postpones indoor conference for thousands
OC's airport now offering direct flights to Hawaii
Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal
LA city-run vaccination sites remain closed amid vaccine shortage
10-year-old boy seriously wounded in Pasadena shooting
More TOP STORIES News