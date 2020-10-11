Here's what school will look like when Chino Valley unified students can return to campus

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- At campuses across the Chino Valley Unified School District, the plexiglass is in place and the bottles of hand sanitizer are full in anticipation of students returning to school buildings, whenever it gets the official go-ahead.The district has made several changes in the hopes of keeping students and staff safe after their eventual return, including at Litel Elementary."It's been a collaborative effort, we're just lucky to be at this school and work in this district because everyone at this district has really thought things out very thoroughly and I'm proud to be here," said Principal Joe Durkin.The district doesn't have permission from the state to bring kids back yet as the county remains in the purple tier of the COVID-19 reopening framework, which does not allow in-person learning."Our superintendent has made a recommendation that he would like to see all of the cities that we serve be in the red tier for at least two weeks before we consider bringing students back," said Imee Perius, communications director for the district.The district could apply for a waiver, which the board plans to vote on next week.In the meantime, staff are preparing for the day when all students from elementary to high school are back in class."Super excited. We're missing our kids everyday. The teachers have done more than an amazing job and the kids have shown great (resilience)," Durkin said.And for those who are not ready to take their seats, online learning will remain an option.